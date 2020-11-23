Residents queue up a Covid-19 community testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: HK$5,000 subsidy for those who contract Covid-19 in Hong Kong will only cover workers not entitled to paid sick leave
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says the handout will only cover residents who face substantial deductions to their income, such as taxi drivers and the self-employed
- There will be no means test, and those eligible for the subsidy can apply through social workers at public hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
