The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong
Covid-19: Hong Kong man who visited prostitute in Mong Kok before testing positive sparks police tracking operation
- Officers called in by health authorities to trace contacts of the patient and locate sex worker involved
- Source says case is similar to one in October where a prostitute who tested positive said she had sex with five clients daily on average
