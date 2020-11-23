The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong
The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid-19: Hong Kong man who visited prostitute in Mong Kok before testing positive sparks police tracking operation

  • Officers called in by health authorities to trace contacts of the patient and locate sex worker involved
  • Source says case is similar to one in October where a prostitute who tested positive said she had sex with five clients daily on average

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:43pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong
The man sought the services of a prostitute in a Mong Kok brothel. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE