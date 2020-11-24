Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong makes tracing app mandatory for some venues, bars and clubs to shut again

  • Measures come as city reports 80 new infections, including ones tied to a dance club cluster that has grown to 187 cases
  • Stricter measures needed given deteriorating Covid-19 situation, health minister says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungChan Ho-him
Elizabeth Cheung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 6:42pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Social-distancing measures have been tightened amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE