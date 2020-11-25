Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the city will be carbon neutral by 2050. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong will be carbon neutral by 2050, Carrie Lam vows in policy address, but environmentalists aren’t convinced
- In her policy blueprint on Wednesday, the city’s leader endorses a timeline recommended by the city’s sustainability council
- But observers say the council’s other recommendations have no hope of achieving the ambitious goal, and that Lam’s address was a missed opportunity
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the city will be carbon neutral by 2050. Photo: Sam Tsang