Hong Kong is fighting a fourth wave of Covid-19, fuelled by a dance club cluster. Photo: AFP Hong Kong is fighting a fourth wave of Covid-19, fuelled by a dance club cluster. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong faces 82 more cases, day after Carrie Lam unveiled ‘zero infections’ target

  • City in line for third straight day of 80 or more confirmed cases
  • Thursday’s tally the first since Lam unveiled her target that experts suggest cannot be achieved without strict lockdown, mass testing

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 12:40pm, 26 Nov, 2020

