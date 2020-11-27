Striking medical workers wanted the border with mainland China closed. Photo: Felix Wong Striking medical workers wanted the border with mainland China closed. Photo: Felix Wong
Striking medical workers wanted the border with mainland China closed. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: pay deductions for Hong Kong medical workers who joined strike, but no further action by hospital chiefs

  • Medical workers in February had called on the government to close the border with mainland China, where the coronavirus was wreaking havoc
  • Hospital Authority chief Henry Fan issued an internal notice on Friday evening saying body would recover wages overpaid to workers involved

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:51pm, 27 Nov, 2020

