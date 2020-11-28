Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents with symptoms must take test within three days of doctor’s advice or face hefty fines

  • New measure aims to contain the city’s fourth wave of infections by reducing silent transmission in the community
  • Over next 14 days, private doctors who suspect patients have Covid-19 can issue written instructions requiring them to undergo throat sample test

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:42am, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE