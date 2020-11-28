Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents with symptoms must take test within three days of doctor’s advice or face hefty fines
- New measure aims to contain the city’s fourth wave of infections by reducing silent transmission in the community
- Over next 14 days, private doctors who suspect patients have Covid-19 can issue written instructions requiring them to undergo throat sample test
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has seen a rise of Covid-19 cases in recent days. Photo: Xiaomei Chen