People wait for a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
developing | Hong Kong considering stiffer penalties for coronavirus lies, Carrie Lam says, as city faces about 85 new cases of Covid-19

  • Officials studying whether to impose tough sanctions after private hospital patient allegedly fails to tell staff his wife had been infected
  • Chief executive admits getting people to cooperate with government is difficult after civil unrest last year

Cannix Yau and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:48pm, 28 Nov, 2020

