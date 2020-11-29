People queue up to get a Covid-19 test at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
developing | Hong Kong facing 114 new Covid-19 cases as fourth wave numbers continue to climb, government to order mandatory testing for care home workers
- If confirmed, figure would be highest daily increase since 125 cases were recorded on August 1
- All care home employees must be tested by December 14 and will then be checked every week after that
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
