People queue up to get a Covid-19 test at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People queue up to get a Covid-19 test at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
developing | Hong Kong facing 114 new Covid-19 cases as fourth wave numbers continue to climb, government to order mandatory testing for care home workers

  • If confirmed, figure would be highest daily increase since 125 cases were recorded on August 1
  • All care home employees must be tested by December 14 and will then be checked every week after that

Phila Siu
Victor Ting and Phila Siu

Updated: 12:55pm, 29 Nov, 2020

