Passengers wear masks as they take a ferry on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s fourth wave ‘will be more severe’ than the last, authorities warn, as new restaurant cluster emerges
- More than 10 staff and customers of three restaurants on Hong Kong Island have been confirmed infected
- Officials have not ruled out the possibility that the infections could be linked to the city’s ever-expanding dance venue cluster
