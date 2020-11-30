Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to tighten social-distancing rules, health experts reveal, as city faces 78 new cases of Covid-19

  • Public health experts recommend variety of measures, including closing karaoke lounges, and having restaurants shut at 10pm
  • Government to offer care home workers facing mandatory coronavirus testing HK$200 cash subsidy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:51pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s government is preparing to tighten social-distancing rules in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE