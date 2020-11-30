Respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan speaks via video link during a conference in China earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese infectious disease expert calls for greater cooperation to deal with future pandemics at Hong Kong summit
- ‘Sars hero’ Zhong Nanshan says multilateral information sharing, mobilisation is key to thwarting outbreaks
- While most Asian countries have ‘basically contained’ the health crisis, he adds, ‘we are still facing an uphill battle’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan speaks via video link during a conference in China earlier this month. Photo: Reuters