Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 testing amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections that has slammed the city. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong fourth wave: former city leader Tung Chee-hwa urges administration to ‘just do it’ – mandatory, citywide Covid-19 testing
- Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive, tells SCMP’s China Conference his outlook backed by hard-earned experience during Sars epidemic
- But current leader Carrie Lam has steadfastly argued the city faces unique challenges that would make compulsory screenings too difficult
Topic | China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 testing amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections that has slammed the city. Photo: Edmond So