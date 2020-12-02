Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 testing amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections that has slammed the city. Photo: Edmond So Hongkongers queue for Covid-19 testing amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections that has slammed the city. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong fourth wave: former city leader Tung Chee-hwa urges administration to ‘just do it’ – mandatory, citywide Covid-19 testing

  • Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive, tells SCMP’s China Conference his outlook backed by hard-earned experience during Sars epidemic
  • But current leader Carrie Lam has steadfastly argued the city faces unique challenges that would make compulsory screenings too difficult

Topic |   China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:39am, 2 Dec, 2020

