Hong Kong’s fourth wave shows no signs of slowing down. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong fourth wave: social-distancing fines to be raised to HK$10,000, as city faces 103 new coronavirus cases
- Executive Council agrees to raise penalty from HK$2,000 but advice still needed from the Department of Justice
- Infections at Tseung Kwan O construction site prompt health officials to order 900 workers be tested
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
