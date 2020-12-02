Hong Kong’s fourth wave shows no signs of slowing down. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s fourth wave shows no signs of slowing down. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: social-distancing fines to be raised to HK$10,000, as city faces 103 new coronavirus cases

  • Executive Council agrees to raise penalty from HK$2,000 but advice still needed from the Department of Justice
  • Infections at Tseung Kwan O construction site prompt health officials to order 900 workers be tested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 1:51pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
