People queue up at the community testing centre in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to clamp down on people breaking social-distancing rules, minister warns, as city faces 92 new cases of Covid-19

  • Home affairs secretary says government will get tough on rule breakers and blames those who flouted regulations for causing surge in infections
  • Officials to step up enforcement of measures such as limiting public gatherings to two people

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:32pm, 3 Dec, 2020

