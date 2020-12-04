Unions have raised concerns over mandatory testing for health care workers. Photo: Sam Tsang Unions have raised concerns over mandatory testing for health care workers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Unions have raised concerns over mandatory testing for health care workers. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Hong Kong fourth wave: unions raise concerns over mandatory testing for care home staff, as city faces 112 new Covid-19 cases

  • Community Care and Nursing Home Workers General Union question whether city has capacity to test 40,000 employees by December 14 deadline
  • Workers also struggling to get appointments or secure time off work

Kanis Leung

Updated: 1:05pm, 4 Dec, 2020

