Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: fine for breaking coronavirus social-distancing rules increasing to HK$5,000, half the level originally proposed

  • New punishment, in force from next week, targets those who defy regulations on public gatherings, wearing masks and mandatory testing
  • Penalty originally earmarked to increase from HK$2,000 to HK$10,000, sources said previously

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 5:03pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Hongkongers will soon be liable for a HK$5,000 fine for breaking Covid-19 regulations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
