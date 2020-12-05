Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: city to step up crackdown on social-distancing violators as 102 new Covid-19 cases expected

  • ‘Increased cross-department inspections’ of crowded areas can be expected in weeks ahead, secretary for home affairs says on Saturday
  • Meanwhile, all eyes on potential cluster after four who attended Canto-pop concerts at same venue infected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:20pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE