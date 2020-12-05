Less than five per cent of medicines used in Hong Kong originate on the mainland, a situation that could change in an emergency. Photo: AFP
As Covid-19 vaccine race heats up, can Hong Kong get the new drugs without legal hurdles slowing down the process?
- Fears mount that Hong Kong is being left behind as countries race to secure massive vaccine supplies
- Current rules already allow for speedy import of drugs in a public health emergency, experts point out
