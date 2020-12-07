Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong NGO taking action to keep city’s plastic waste under control by reaching areas recycling firms ignore
- HK$7.1 million scheme by Greeners Action targets city’s industrial and commercial buildings
- Group hopes to set an example for more efficient government-run recycling
