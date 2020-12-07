Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong NGO taking action to keep city’s plastic waste under control by reaching areas recycling firms ignore

  • HK$7.1 million scheme by Greeners Action targets city’s industrial and commercial buildings
  • Group hopes to set an example for more efficient government-run recycling

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:11am, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Greeners Action team members Rita Lai, Monica Lee, Angus Ho, and Leo Wong at Kingsway Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE