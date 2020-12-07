Hong Kong residents queue for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong residents queue for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong fourth wave could last until 2021, infectious disease experts warn, as city faces 78 new cases of Covid-19

  • High number of untraceable cases in city shows current outbreak has got worse, says Dr Ho Pak-leung
  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu says residents should avoid going out or fourth wave will never be under control

Phila SiuElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 1:28pm, 7 Dec, 2020

