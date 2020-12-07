Hong Kong residents queue for Covid-19 testing on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong fourth wave could last until 2021, infectious disease experts warn, as city faces 78 new cases of Covid-19
- High number of untraceable cases in city shows current outbreak has got worse, says Dr Ho Pak-leung
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu says residents should avoid going out or fourth wave will never be under control
