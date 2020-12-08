Civil servants to work from home, and news laws will be put in place requiring residents in high-risk areas to get tested. Photo: Winson Wong Civil servants to work from home, and news laws will be put in place requiring residents in high-risk areas to get tested. Photo: Winson Wong
developing | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to tighten social-distancing measures, restaurants to shut at 6pm, gyms, beauty parlours to close, city’s leader Carrie Lam says

  • Civil servants to work from home, new laws to be put in place requiring residents in high-risk neighbourhoods to be tested
  • Chief executive pledges to work with finance minister to provide help for affected businesses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:02am, 8 Dec, 2020

