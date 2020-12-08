A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: age of critically ill Covid-19 patients dropping, officials warn, as city faces 103 new cases

  • Health Authority ‘particularly worried’ over downward trend, which is different from previous waves
  • Dr Kenny Chan says patients are also deteriorating at a faster rate

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 2:18pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
A security guard in a protective gear stands outside Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE