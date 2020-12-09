Medical workers take samples from taxi drivers for Covid-19 testing at Kwun Tong Public Pier. Photo: Felix Wong Medical workers take samples from taxi drivers for Covid-19 testing at Kwun Tong Public Pier. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong should lock down public housing block hit by Covid-19, expert says, as city faces more than 100 new cases

  • University of Hong Kong microbiologist calls on government to use power on Kwai Shing West Estate
  • Dr Ho Pak-leung says about 25 per cent of residents have yet to be tested

Updated: 2:15pm, 9 Dec, 2020

