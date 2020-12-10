Health experts have warned workers at construction sites are at higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than other employees. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s construction sites could be Covid-19 transmission hotspots, experts say, but blanket work stoppages are unlikely to help
- City records its third outbreak tied to a construction site on Wednesday, but health experts say halting work across the city might be overkill
- Shared changing rooms at sites are particularly troublesome, they say, but additional monitoring and precautions should suffice to curb transmissions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health experts have warned workers at construction sites are at higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than other employees. Photo: Jonathan Wong