Health experts have warned workers at construction sites are at higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than other employees. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s construction sites could be Covid-19 transmission hotspots, experts say, but blanket work stoppages are unlikely to help

  • City records its third outbreak tied to a construction site on Wednesday, but health experts say halting work across the city might be overkill
  • Shared changing rooms at sites are particularly troublesome, they say, but additional monitoring and precautions should suffice to curb transmissions

Zoe Low , Elizabeth Cheung and Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:31am, 10 Dec, 2020

