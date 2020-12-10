A security guard stands at the entrance of Block 6 of Richland Gardens on Thursday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | Hong Kong fourth wave: infectious diseases expert inspecting housing block hit by Covid-19 outbreak
- University of Hong Kong professor Yuen Kwok-yung visiting Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay
- Inspection comes after seven residents from units facing same way on different floors were infected
