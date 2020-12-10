Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: health officials warn of spike in untraceable coronavirus infections as 112 new cases confirmed

  • Health undersecretary Dr Chui Tak-yi says local epidemic situation has been severe over past two weeks and invisible transmission links have not decreased
  • Under temporary measures, everyone in a building will have to be tested for Covid-19 if four or more residents who do not know each other are infected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:44pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents leave Block 6 of Richland Gardens in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE