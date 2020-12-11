Details about Hong Kong’s progress in procuring Covid-19 vaccination shots are to be revealed at a Friday afternoon press conference. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Hong Kong fourth wave: Carrie Lam to update progress on Covid-19 vaccine procurement, with finance chief Paul Chan leading charge
- An afternoon press conference is also expected to break down new Covid-19 quarantine measures for residents flooding back for the holidays
- New round of funding aimed at businesses harmed by social-distancing measures, meanwhile, expected to approach third round’s HK$24 billion
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Details about Hong Kong’s progress in procuring Covid-19 vaccination shots are to be revealed at a Friday afternoon press conference. Photo: Shutterstock