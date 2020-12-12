Hong Kong has made recent progress in securing Covid-19 vaccines, with doses set to be available as soon as next month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Explainer |
Covid-19 vaccines for Hong Kong: how safe are they, and why is the issue a political hot potato?
- City’s leader has assured public that all residents will have access to vaccines
- Vaccination drive will be government exercise as entry barriers for private sector are high
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Hong Kong has made recent progress in securing Covid-19 vaccines, with doses set to be available as soon as next month. Photo: Dickson Lee