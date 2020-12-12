There will be no BA flights to Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: Reuters There will be no BA flights to Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: Reuters
There will be no BA flights to Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: holiday plans in disarray as Hong Kong bans British Airways flights from London for two weeks

  • Four passengers found to be infected with Covid-19 on arrival at Hong Kong airport while one person failed to comply with requirements
  • Department of Health says BA flights from London will be prohibited until December 25

Danny Lee
Updated: 1:10am, 12 Dec, 2020

