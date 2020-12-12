A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Covid-19 vaccines: first batch may not prevent infection, can halt complications, health minister says

  • Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan also says officials can boost public confidence by being among first to take shots
  • Minister’s comments follow city leader’s announcement a day before on ‘groundbreaking’ procurement deals

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 12:32pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
A staff member shows a vaccine dose at a trade fair in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE