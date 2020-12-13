A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP
A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong must be on Covid-19 alert for whole of 2021 as vaccines are no silver bullet, warns top official

  • Vaccine limitations mean Hong Kong cannot be complacent over contagion risks next year, finance minister says
  • Task force is being established to oversee the distribution of 15 million doses, says city leader Carrie Lam

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:58pm, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP
A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE