A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP
Hong Kong must be on Covid-19 alert for whole of 2021 as vaccines are no silver bullet, warns top official
- Vaccine limitations mean Hong Kong cannot be complacent over contagion risks next year, finance minister says
- Task force is being established to oversee the distribution of 15 million doses, says city leader Carrie Lam
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker handles vials for the production of the Sinovac Biotech. Photo: AP