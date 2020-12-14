There will be no relief from untraceable infections over the coming weeks, according to a public health expert. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong faces about 80 new Covid-19 cases, as medical expert warns surge of untraceable infections will last the year
- High numbers of untraceable infections in Hong Kong expected to continue, with no significant drop-off this year, Dr Ho Pak-leung says
- Sunday’s total of 41 coronavirus cases in that category marked the highest number since August 1
