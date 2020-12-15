The final residents threatened by a cluster at the Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin headed for quarantine on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong fourth wave: city expecting 98 Covid-19 cases as last at-risk residents evacuated from Wong Tai Sin housing estate
- Fewer than 10 living at Kwai Tung House made their way to quarantine centres on Monday evening, while other residents have been returning samples
- While necessary evacuations have been made, remaining residents still fear transmission of virus via airflow, local district councillor says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
