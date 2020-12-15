A police dog working at Hong Kong’s airport has tested preliminary positive for Covid-19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police dog tests positive for Covid-19 after spate of cases among officers at airport, source says
- The German shepherd will now be sent to an animal quarantine facility for further examination
- Samples were collected from a total of 14 dogs after seven officers working at the airport tested either positive or preliminary-positive
