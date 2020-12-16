Should Hongkongers get a financial incentive for taking the new Covid-19 vaccines? Some local lawmakers think so. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong fourth wave: HK$5,000 to take the Covid-19 vaccine? Lawmaker floats the idea at Legco health panel meeting
- While health secretary says idea could be considered ‘if circumstances allow’, initial focus will be educating residents about vaccine’s benefits
- Amid resistance over mainland origins of some of the shots, opposition lawmaker asks Sophia Chan if she and other officials would take the jabs first
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
