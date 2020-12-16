Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 has pushed the city’s confirmed case total above 7,700. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 has pushed the city’s confirmed case total above 7,700. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 has pushed the city’s confirmed case total above 7,700. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: city braces for around 80 new Covid-19 cases, as domestic worker outbreak triggers call for tighter rules on boarding houses

  • Health expert lists tower block transmissions and influx of Hongkongers returning for holidays among main contagion threats
  • Cluster at Tai Po boarding house for domestic helpers has grown to 12 cases, including employers

Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:12pm, 16 Dec, 2020

