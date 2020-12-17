There has been a fivefold increase in the percentage of seriously ill coronavirus patients – from 21 to 110 – in the first 12 days of December. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: experts worried as more middle-aged coronavirus patients develop severe complications compared to previous outbreaks
- Those aged 30 to 69 accounted for over 60 per cent of the seriously or critically ill patients on December 6
- Figure stood at 40 to 50 per cent during the peak of the third wave between July 22 and August 7
