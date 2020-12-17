Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fourth wave: public housing estates hit by quarantine order as 98 new Covid-19 cases expected
- Health experts, meanwhile, take to local radio shows to explain the realities of vaccine situation and urge residents to take the shots as soon as possible
- City also records seventh coronavirus-related death this week, as 80-year-old man succumbs to infection on Wednesday night
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang