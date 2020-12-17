Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: public housing estates hit by quarantine order as 98 new Covid-19 cases expected

  • Health experts, meanwhile, take to local radio shows to explain the realities of vaccine situation and urge residents to take the shots as soon as possible
  • City also records seventh coronavirus-related death this week, as 80-year-old man succumbs to infection on Wednesday night

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen MagramoElizabeth Cheung
Kathleen Magramo and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:18pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Residents of the Choi Wan Estate queue up for Covid-19 tests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE