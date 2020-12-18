A fourth wave of Covid-19 is continuing to pound Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A fourth wave of Covid-19 is continuing to pound Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong / Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: quarantine backlog fears following death of woman on waiting list, as city expects more than 60 new Covid-19 cases

  • Woman, 62, died while awaiting quarantine transfer, as health officials warn of system delays
  • Two other fatalities revealed on Friday bring city’s Covid-19 death toll to 128

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:03pm, 18 Dec, 2020

