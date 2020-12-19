Danielle Wong and her husband Dangelo De Souza Vieira at their home in Sheung Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Unhappy mums-to-be want Hong Kong public hospitals to remove Covid-19 ban on fathers in delivery room
- Hospital Authority says ban, reintroduced after surge in cases, is meant to protect patients, staff
- Private hospitals still allow partners during childbirth, but giving birth there costs much more
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Danielle Wong and her husband Dangelo De Souza Vieira at their home in Sheung Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen