Danielle Wong and her husband Dangelo De Souza Vieira at their home in Sheung Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Unhappy mums-to-be want Hong Kong public hospitals to remove Covid-19 ban on fathers in delivery room

  • Hospital Authority says ban, reintroduced after surge in cases, is meant to protect patients, staff
  • Private hospitals still allow partners during childbirth, but giving birth there costs much more

Updated: 8:51am, 19 Dec, 2020

