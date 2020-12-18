Prince of Wales Hospital, in Sha Tin, where a finger that was meant to be reattached to a patient’s hand was temporarily discarded. Photo: Wikipedia Prince of Wales Hospital, in Sha Tin, where a finger that was meant to be reattached to a patient’s hand was temporarily discarded. Photo: Wikipedia
Prince of Wales Hospital, in Sha Tin, where a finger that was meant to be reattached to a patient’s hand was temporarily discarded. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong’s Prince of Wales Hospital launches inquiry into case of severed finger that was thrown away mid-surgery

  • The hospital says the severed digit was ultimately found among the operating theatre’s medical waste, but could not be reattached
  • The patient had cut off the index finger and badly injured two others in an accident involving an electric saw

Danny Lee
Updated: 12:01am, 19 Dec, 2020

