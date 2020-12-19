A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: officials vow more efficient quarantine process, isolation in two days

  • City’s No 2 official says new target set at government meeting, and mechanism to streamline evacuations at housing estate to be in place
  • Health minister suggests police may be roped in for contact-tracing if staff are unable to track down residents after multiple calls

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis LeungNatalie Wong
Kanis Leung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:11pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
A quarantine centre at Hong Kong’s Penny Bay on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE