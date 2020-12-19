Hong Kong has been fighting a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with businesses reeling from tightened social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: wage subsidies ‘not on agenda’ of government, No 2 official says, citing financial strain
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says focus is on hardest-hit businesses and controlling the health crisis
- Government cannot afford another round of wage subsidies after second tranche of HK$80 billion Employment Support Scheme
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has been fighting a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with businesses reeling from tightened social-distancing measures. Photo: Nora Tam