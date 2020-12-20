The Covid-19 patient fled from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: SCMP The Covid-19 patient fled from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong fourth wave: police hunt for Covid-19 patient continues as hospital security lapses leave officials red-faced

  • Patient, identified as Li Wan-keung, 63, had previously been uncooperative and earlier attempted to leave the isolation ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
  • Number of confirmed coronavirus infections across the city surges to 109

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Updated: 12:34am, 20 Dec, 2020

