Fears have been raised over more gatherings and people being out and about this festive season, as Hong Kong continues to battle a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: AP Fears have been raised over more gatherings and people being out and about this festive season, as Hong Kong continues to battle a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Hong Kong Covid-19 fourth wave: shutdown of non-essential businesses, mall curfew ‘if residents not cooperative’

  • Government adviser David Hui notes that people are still packing malls on weekends, and raises concern over Christmas gatherings
  • Medical source says city is expecting about 70 new cases of Covid-19

Zoe Low
Updated: 3:35pm, 20 Dec, 2020

