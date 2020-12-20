The new wellness guidebook includes a variety of suggestions for helping people get through quarantine. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: new guidebook aims to help Hongkongers beat stress of being quarantined for two weeks
- University of Hong Kong professors compile 14-day wellness guide for those in lockdown
- Drawing and rearranging furniture among top tips for staying sane
Topic | Hong Kong coronavirus fourth wave
The new wellness guidebook includes a variety of suggestions for helping people get through quarantine. Photo: Handout