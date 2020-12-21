People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP
People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

developing | Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain after worsening coronavirus outbreak, sources say, as government also considers extending quarantine for arrivals from there to three weeks

  • Ban to take effect from Tuesday, with details expected to be announced on Monday afternoon
  • European countries have already banned flights from Britain after more infectious strain of coronavirus found

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen MagramoDanny Lee
Kathleen Magramo and Danny Lee

Updated: 1:21pm, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP
People walk by Christmas items for sale on a street in Hong Kong. A ban on flights to the city from Britain is on the cards, sources said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE