The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
An upside to Hong Kong protests scaring away tourists and the economy shrinking last year? Residents threw out less rubbish
- On average, each resident sent 1.47kg of solid waste to landfills every day in 2019, down 3.2 per cent from the year before, official data shows
- But Green Earth group warns that city will miss its waste reduction target for 2022 and urges passage of disposal charge bill
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
