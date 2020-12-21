The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

An upside to Hong Kong protests scaring away tourists and the economy shrinking last year? Residents threw out less rubbish

  • On average, each resident sent 1.47kg of solid waste to landfills every day in 2019, down 3.2 per cent from the year before, official data shows
  • But Green Earth group warns that city will miss its waste reduction target for 2022 and urges passage of disposal charge bill

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:49pm, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
The West New Territories Landfill in Nim Wan, Tuen Mun. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE