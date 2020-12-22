A group of top Hong Kong officials and health advisers have travelled to neighbouring Shenzhen to discuss ways to contain Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua A group of top Hong Kong officials and health advisers have travelled to neighbouring Shenzhen to discuss ways to contain Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
A group of top Hong Kong officials and health advisers have travelled to neighbouring Shenzhen to discuss ways to contain Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong fourth wave: top ministers to discuss mandatory testing, other Covid-19 strategies with Beijing health officials, as city eyes more than 60 new cases

  • While Carrie Lam did not make the trip to Shenzhen, the delegation includes city No 2 Matthew Cheung, health secretary Sophia Chan and two top medical advisers
  • The visit with members of the National Health Commission comes amid growing pressure for compulsory screenings from some quarters

Tony Cheung , Lilian Cheng and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:29pm, 22 Dec, 2020

